6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6's Julia Benbrook

Photo of Julia Benbrook at her desk in the News On 6 newsroom.

Say hello to one of the people who brings you the news every day on News On 6. Julia Benbrook is on the scene, on the story reporting from the Alert Desk on 6 In The Morning every weekday.

1. What was your first job in television news?

This is my first position in news. I graduated from Oklahoma State University in May of 2017 and headed straight to Tulsa. I am excited join the 6 in the Morning team as the Alert Desk anchor and bring breaking news to viewers each morning. It is an honor to work with so many talented people here at Channel 6. This team is really something special to be a part of!

2. You have 15 minutes of free time, what do you do?

Turn on Netflix or read a good book! I think it’s the storyteller in me, but I take advantage of every opportunity I get to dive into a good story.

3. What’s in the console of your car?

I wish I could say that I keep my car clean. There is a little bit of everything in my console; hairspray, makeup, pen, notebook, sunglasses and even a pair of dance shoes just in case there is an opportunity to use them.

Follow Julia on Facebook and Twitter.

4. What’s your hidden talent?

I love musical theatre. When I was younger, all of my friends went to outdoor summer camps while I attended musical theatre camps. Some of my favorite roles included Tzeitel from “Fiddler on the Roof” and Alice in “Alice in Wonderland.” I wish that life was a musical and it was appropriate to break out into song spontaneously!

5. What was your high school mascot?

I grew up in a small town in northwest Oklahoma and went to Woodward High School. We were the Woodward Boomers and our mascot was a wagon. The wagon wasn’t very intimidating to all the Tigers, Bears and other mascots that we faced, but we sure are so proud of it. During high school, I danced on the sideline at games with the Dance Team, ran track, served as Student Council President and Miss Woodward. I was voted “Most Likely to be on TV” and “Most Likely to Succeed” by my senior class. Go big boom!

6. How would you describe Tulsa to someone who’s never been here?

It’s a place that is constantly growing. I think of Tulsa as a very “hip” area. Growing up in a more rural community I love the new opportunities that the city has to offer. It is my goal to try something new in Tulsa each week, so if you have any favorites send them my way!