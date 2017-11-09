Broken Arrow Police Arrest 'Gangster' In Road Rage Incident

Broken Arrow Police say a self-described "gangster" pulled a gun on a couple during a road rage incident Wednesday evening, November 8. Jeff Joseph Emery was arrested on two felony complaints of pointing a deadly weapon.

A woman told police she was backing out of her driveway just after 5 p.m. and was almost hit by a green Toyota SUV that ran a stop sign. She honked at the SUV and the driver of that vehicle stopped behind her, blocking her car, according to an arrest report.

All three people got out of their cars, and the boyfriend told police Emery pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them, saying "You're messing with a gangster - you ain't want to get popped."

The couple said they talked Emery down and then followed him when he drove off, the arrest report states. Police pulled him over at the Kum & Go at 1000 North 9th Street. At first, police say Emery denied having a gun then tried to say it belonged to the woman in his SUV.

Both victims said the woman never got out of the vehicle during the road rage confrontation.

The arresting officer said the 9 mm gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. Emery is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $20,000 bond, records show.