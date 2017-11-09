Bartlesville's New Parking Enforcement Vehicle Now On Patrol

The City of Bartlesville's new parking enforcement vehicle began patrolling downtown streets this week.

Officials say the 2017 Daihatsu Hi-Jet Deck Van was purchased earlier this year using money from a 2016-17 Fiscal Year Capital Improvement fund approved by voters.

"This vehicle will be used primarily in downtown Bartlesville for parking enforcement duties by Ray Raley, the current parking enforcement officer. It could also be used to access Pathfinder Parkway if needed, or at special events such as traffic control at parades or other public events as necessary," said Bartlesville Police Captain Rocky Bevard.

Bevard said the previous parking enforcement vehicle had become to costly to maintain and had no air conditioning.