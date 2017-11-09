Walgreens Robbery Suspect Pointed Gun At Customer, TPD Says

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Walgreens near 31st and Garnett at gunpoint.

Officers said a man wearing a white bandana over his face went into the Walgreens and demanded money from the register.

Police said when the clerk handed over the cash, the robber left and got into a dark-colored sedan.

As he was leaving, officers said he threatened customers in the parking lot.

"When he was running to the car, he pointed his weapon at a couple of customers in the parking lot," Corporal R.W. Solomon said.

Police said no one was hurt and no shots were fired.

If you recognize the man or know anything about the robbery you’re asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.