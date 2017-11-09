OSBI Offers Reward On Anniversary Of Craig County Murders

Leota and William Huls were found shot to death in their Craig County home in November 2008.

It's been nine years since Malinda Howard's parents were found dead in their home and she is still hopeful that one day, justice will be served.

"Even after nine years, it's still a delicate subject," said William and Leota Huls' daughter Malinda Howard.

The Huls were married more than four decades.

They lived a simple life, raised their children, they were active members in their church.

"My mom said she would never remarry because there would never be anybody as good as my dad was," she said.

Howard said her parents lived a love story.

"That shows you the love they had for one another," Howard said.

That love story was tragically cut short in November of 2008, when a close friend of the family found Bill and Leota shot to death in their home.

The couple was in their 60's.

Investigators say Bill was killed while he was eating breakfast and his wife, killed in a room nearby.

Their killer has never been found.

"The way that they were killed, that was a cowards way," she said.

Investigators said there was no sign someone forced their way inside and the only thing missing was Leota's purse.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that could help them solve the 9-year-old Craig County double homicide.

The Huls were found shot to death inside their home on November 9, 2008.

"It would be nice to have them know and pay for what they have done here but God will give them more punishment then they could ever receive on earth," Howard said.

Despite interviewing numerous witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, an arrest has not been made in the case, agents said.

“We are hopeful this large reward for information will entice someone to come forward with information to help progress the case. Relationships and life situations change over time. Investigators believe nine years after the horrific homicides is the right time to come forward,” said OSBI Public Information Officer Jessica Brown.

If anyone has information, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.