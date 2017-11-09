OSBI Offers Reward On Anniversary Of Craig County Murders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

OSBI Offers Reward On Anniversary Of Craig County Murders

Posted: Updated:
Leota and William Huls were found shot to death in their Craig County home in November 2008. Leota and William Huls were found shot to death in their Craig County home in November 2008.
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

It's been nine years since Malinda Howard's parents were found dead in their home and she is still hopeful that one day, justice will be served. 

"Even after nine years, it's still a delicate subject," said William and Leota Huls' daughter Malinda Howard.

The Huls were married more than four decades. 

They lived a simple life, raised their children, they were active members in their church. 

"My mom said she would never remarry because there would never be anybody as good as my dad was," she said.

Howard said her parents lived a love story.

"That shows you the love they had for one another," Howard said. 

That love story was tragically cut short in November of 2008, when a close friend of the family found Bill and Leota shot to death in their home. 

The couple was in their 60's.

11/8/2012 Related Story: 4-Year Anniversary of Craig County Double-Murder Nears

Investigators say Bill was killed while he was eating breakfast and his wife, killed in a room nearby. 

Their killer has never been found. 

"The way that they were killed, that was a cowards way," she said. 

Investigators said there was no sign someone forced their way inside and the only thing missing was Leota's purse.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that could help them solve the 9-year-old Craig County double homicide. 

The Huls were found shot to death inside their home on November 9, 2008.

"It would be nice to have them know and pay for what they have done here but God will give them more punishment then they could ever receive on earth," Howard said. 

Despite interviewing numerous witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, an arrest has not been made in the case, agents said. 

“We are hopeful this large reward for information will entice someone to come forward with information to help progress the case. Relationships and life situations change over time. Investigators believe nine years after the horrific homicides is the right time to come forward,” said OSBI Public Information Officer Jessica Brown. 

If anyone has information, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.