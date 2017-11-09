State Left-Lane Driver Law Not Expected To Change Tulsa Ticketin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Left-Lane Driver Law Not Expected To Change Tulsa Ticketing

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said they have been swamped with calls about the state's amended left lane law, and they want the public to know they don't anticipate any changes in ticketing within the city limits.

The state law says “a vehicle may not be driven in the left lane except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, other than in situations where traffic conditions or road configurations require the use of the left-hand lane in order to maintain state traffic conditions.”

11/1/2017 Related Story: State's New Left Lane Law Now In Effect

In a statement Thursday, TPD said municipal officers can't write citations for state traffic laws when there is not a municipal ordinance mirroring the same law. The City of Tulsa already has a similar ordinance in place that states:

“Whenever any two-lane street has been divided into marked lanes for traffic, the driver of a vehicle shall drive in the lane nearest the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway when such lane is available for travel, except when overtaking another vehicle or in preparation for a left turn.” 

In a city, there are many conditions that may require the use of the left lane - such as turning left onto another street or into a business parking lot.

In the last three years, drivers have been ticketed 89 times for not following that ordinance. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.