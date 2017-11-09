Pumpkin Pie Mousse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pumpkin Pie Mousse

Ingredients: 

  • 1(14-ounce) Can Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 1(15-ounce) Can Pumpkin
  • 3 Cups Heavy Cream
  • ½ Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
  • 15 Ginger Snaps (Crushed)
  • 2 Cups Candied Pecans(recipe at bottom)     

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan cook the condensed milk over medium heat until it begins to get darker in color, about 5-7 minutes.
  2. Once the condensed milk begins to darken mix in the pumpkin and reduce the heat to medium-low, cook until the mixture begins to bubble. About 4-6 minutes. Remove from the heat and mix in vanilla extract and ground cinnamon.
  3. While the pumpkin mixture is cooking whip the heavy cream in a stand mixture to a “Stiff Peak” stage.
  4. Add 1/3 of the pumpkin mixture to the whipped cream and stir together with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Once it is mixed together fold in the remaining pumpkin mixture.
  5. Put mixture into a shallow container and cover. Chill in the refrigerator for at least three hours.
  6. After the mousse is completely chilled evenly divide the crushed gingersnaps into serving vessels (small bowls, ramekins, martini glasses or hollowed out pumpkins).
  7. Garnish the top with the Candied Pecans.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
