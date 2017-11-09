Man With Devil Tattoo Steals Generator From Store, Claremore Police Say

Police said on November 4, 2017, a man went into the Claremore Lowe’s around 3:45 p.m. and took an electrical generator. [Claremore Police]

Claremore police need to identify a man they said stole a generator from Lowe’s and shoved an employee out of his way to do it.

Claremore Police said surveillance video from November 4, 2017, shows the man shove his way out of Lowe's garden center area with the generator.

Chief Deputy Steve Cox said the employee asked to see the man's receipt as he tried to leave.

"Ends up pulling the cart into her, kinda forcing her out of the way," he said.

Surveillance video shows the man’s face, but police said he also has a mark you can’t see that could help identify him.

"He has a devil and a pitchfork tattoo on his neck that should be pretty distinguishable," Cox said.

Police hope someone recognizes him so they can arrest him before he strikes again.

"A guy like that, that's using that much force on stealing something, that's a scary kinda guy that we need to get off the street," Cox said.

The chief deputy said the man got away with a woman in what witnesses described as a black "beat up" car.

Cox said the Lowe's employee did the best thing she could have in the situation.

"She did what she was supposed to do, checking his receipt, but we would encourage anybody that if somebody wants to take something, just give it to them and call us," he said. "Luckily for her, she's not hurt, but, you know, in the future, there's no telling what this guy would try to do."

If you recognize the man, call the Claremore Police tip line at 918-283-8255.