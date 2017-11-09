Two OSU Basketball Players Suspended - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two OSU Basketball Players Suspended

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Two OSU basketball players have been suspended in advance of the Cowboys' first regular game of the season. OSU hosts Pepperdine at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Junior Davon Dillard and freshman Zack Dawson are suspended indefinitely for failure to follow team rules, according to News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb. 

Dillard had just been medically cleared to return to action after suffering a fractured foot.

Holcomb said he has been told by a source that the suspension are not related to any investigation into the program. Former OSU assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans was federally indicted and is among four college coaches accused of taking part in a fraud and corruption scheme.

He was terminated from the program in September.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.