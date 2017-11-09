Two OSU Basketball Players Suspended

Two OSU basketball players have been suspended in advance of the Cowboys' first regular game of the season. OSU hosts Pepperdine at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Junior Davon Dillard and freshman Zack Dawson are suspended indefinitely for failure to follow team rules, according to News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb.

Dillard had just been medically cleared to return to action after suffering a fractured foot.

Holcomb said he has been told by a source that the suspension are not related to any investigation into the program. Former OSU assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans was federally indicted and is among four college coaches accused of taking part in a fraud and corruption scheme.

He was terminated from the program in September.