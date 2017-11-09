Tulsa Zoo Sues Firm That Helped Build 'Lost Kingdom'

The Lost Kingdom Exhibit at the June ribbon cutting

The Tulsa Zoo is suing the architectural firm that helped build the Lost Kingdom - seeking $3 million.

The zoo says the firm, Peckham, Guyton Alberts & Viets, Inc., incorrectly surveyed the land for the Lost Kingdom addition.

10/13/2016 Related Story: Error Adds $2M To Construction Project At Tulsa Zoo



The zoo claims that mistake led to the Lost Kingdom being built nearly three feet lower than it should have.

The zoo is suing for both breach of contract and professional negligence.

See the full lawsuit below.