Duncan Woman Sentenced For Incestual Marriage With Birth Mother - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Duncan Woman Sentenced For Incestual Marriage With Birth Mother

Posted: Updated:
Misty Velvet Dawn Spann (left) and Patricia Spann (right) Misty Velvet Dawn Spann (left) and Patricia Spann (right)
DUNCAN, Oklahoma -

A Duncan woman received a 10-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to her incestual marriage with her biological mother.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, now 26, was 25 when she married her mother, 43-year-old Patricia Spann, in Sept. 2016, according to Oklahoma District Court records.

9/8/2016 Related Story: Family Member Speaks Out After Duncan Mother, Daughter Arrested For Incestuous Marriage

Spann and her mother had the marriage annulled six weeks later.

Records show the mother told an investigator she lost custody of her kids when they were little. They were adopted.

She reportedly told the investigator she and Misty "hit it off" when they reconnected in 2014.

Records show she thought the marriage was legal since the mother's name was no longer on the daughter's birth certificate.

Patricia Spann also married her biological son in 2008 but it was annulled in 2010, after he called it "incestuous."

The mother is charged with incest and set for trial in January.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.