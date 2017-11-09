Duncan Woman Sentenced For Incestual Marriage With Birth Mother

A Duncan woman received a 10-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to her incestual marriage with her biological mother.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, now 26, was 25 when she married her mother, 43-year-old Patricia Spann, in Sept. 2016, according to Oklahoma District Court records.

9/8/2016

Spann and her mother had the marriage annulled six weeks later.

Records show the mother told an investigator she lost custody of her kids when they were little. They were adopted.

She reportedly told the investigator she and Misty "hit it off" when they reconnected in 2014.

Records show she thought the marriage was legal since the mother's name was no longer on the daughter's birth certificate.

Patricia Spann also married her biological son in 2008 but it was annulled in 2010, after he called it "incestuous."

The mother is charged with incest and set for trial in January.