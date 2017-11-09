OSBI Using Playing Cards To Bring Attention To Unsolved Murder C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSBI Using Playing Cards To Bring Attention To Unsolved Murder Cases

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is releasing a deck of cards featuring unsolved murder cases.

They said the cards are already generating tips.

The OSBI released the cards to prisoners but said most of the new information is coming from the public.

“At the end of the day, we don’t care where that tip comes from as long as it’s a good tip, it’s a viable tip and it’s something we can break the case open with,” said Jessica Brown with OSBI.

Right now, the cards are only available inside prisons, but the OSBI is releasing images of the cards on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

