Tulsa To Host Cyntergy Hurtland Bicycle Race - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa To Host Cyntergy Hurtland Bicycle Race

Posted: Updated:
Image of a racer. Image of a racer.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The people behind the Tulsa Tough are ready for a different kind of bicycle racing this weekend.

For the third year in a row, they're putting on the Cyntergy Hurtland. 

The event happens on Sunday, November 12, 2017 in Owen Park, which is at the corner of Edison and Quanah in Tulsa.

Get more information here.

Tulsa Tough transforms the park into a cyclocross race course for bicycles with knobby tires.

Owen Park was the first municipal park in Tulsa.

Malcolm McCollam and Gordy Guest joined Rich Lenz on 6 In The Morning on Wednesday to talk about the event. They say the Tulsa Tough organizers were looking for an event to keep staff busy in the fall. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.