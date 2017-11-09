Tulsa To Host Cyntergy Hurtland Bicycle Race

The people behind the Tulsa Tough are ready for a different kind of bicycle racing this weekend.

For the third year in a row, they're putting on the Cyntergy Hurtland.

The event happens on Sunday, November 12, 2017 in Owen Park, which is at the corner of Edison and Quanah in Tulsa.

Tulsa Tough transforms the park into a cyclocross race course for bicycles with knobby tires.

Owen Park was the first municipal park in Tulsa.

Malcolm McCollam and Gordy Guest joined Rich Lenz on 6 In The Morning on Wednesday to talk about the event. They say the Tulsa Tough organizers were looking for an event to keep staff busy in the fall.