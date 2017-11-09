Sapulpa Students Celebrate Veterans Ahead Of Holiday

Several Veterans Day celebrations are scheduled for Friday.

But the students at Freedom Elementary in Sapulpa held their big salute to veterans Thursday.

There may not be another school in Oklahoma that takes Veterans Day quite as seriously as Freedom Elementary.

"We have always been excited to honor our veterans with these performances," said Allison Williams, principal.

Owens said they've been all in for veterans since the beginning.

The kids sang and their guests responded.

This is the 15th year for Freedom Elementary's salute to veterans.

The kids have been working on the program since the first day of school.

As the program went along, veteran Clint Miller got more and more emotional.

He said he didn't know the program — which he came to watch because of his kids — would affect him that way.

He had two kids in the program and came to support them.

What may have affected him most as it did many others was the special salute to the veterans who didn't come home.