Sapulpa Students Celebrate Veterans Ahead Of Holiday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Students Celebrate Veterans Ahead Of Holiday

Posted: Updated:
Sapulpa Students Celebrate Veterans Ahead Of Holiday Sapulpa Students Celebrate Veterans Ahead Of Holiday
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Several Veterans Day celebrations are scheduled for Friday.

But the students at Freedom Elementary in Sapulpa held their big salute to veterans Thursday.

There may not be another school in Oklahoma that takes Veterans Day quite as seriously as Freedom Elementary.

"We have always been excited to honor our veterans with these performances," said Allison Williams, principal.

Owens said they've been all in for veterans since the beginning.

The kids sang and their guests responded.

This is the 15th year for Freedom Elementary's salute to veterans.

The kids have been working on the program since the first day of school.

As the program went along, veteran Clint Miller got more and more emotional.

He said he didn't know the program — which he came to watch because of his kids — would affect him that way.

He had two kids in the program and came to support them.

What may have affected him most as it did many others was the special salute to the veterans who didn't come home.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.