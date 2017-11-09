Man Breaks Into And Is Accidentally Shot By Accomplice, TPD Says

Tulsa Police burglary detectives are looking for a man they said broke into a home then was accidentally shot by his accomplice.

Police said two men forced their way into a home where two girls were house sitting. They say one of the 18-year-old girls grabbed a knife and chased the men outside.

They said that's when one burglar fired a shot at her but missed and hit his accomplice. Police said that person showed up at OSU Medical Center with a bullet wound to his arm.

He was identified as Taurus Brown and police said the victims identified him and that he admitted being at the house but denied doing anything wrong.

After he got treated, Brown left the hospital and police would like to find him so they can talk to him and learn who the other man was.

Police said anytime someone goes into a home while people are there it increases the danger tremendously.

"Any time people are home it automatically amps it up – makes a dangerous situation because anything like this could happen,” Sergeant Brian Blair said.

If you know where Taurus Brown is, call Tulsa Police. Or, if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.