OSBI Seeks Tips In 9-Year-Old Homicide Case In Craig County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for new details that could help solve a nine-year-old homicide case.

Malinda Howard's parents were found dead in their home nine years ago, and she is still hopeful that one day justice will be served.

"Even after nine years, it's still a delicate subject," Howard said.

Bill and Leota Huls were married for more than four decades.

They lived a simple life, raised their children and were active members in their church.

"My mom said she would never remarry because there would never be anybody as good as my dad was," Howard said.

Howard said her parents lived a love story.

"That shows you the love they had for one another," Howard said.

That love story was tragically cut short in Nov. 2008, when a close friend of the family found Bill and Leota shot in their home.

The couple was in their 60s.

Investigators said Bill was killed while he was eating breakfast and his wife was killed in a room nearby.

Their killer has never been found.

"The way that they were killed, that was a coward's way," Howard said.

Investigators said there was no sign someone forced their way inside. The only thing missing was Leota's purse.

This is the nine-year anniversary of her parents' murder.

"It would be nice to have them know and pay for what they have done here but God will give them more punishment then they could ever receive on Earth," Howard said.

Anyone with information should call the OSBI at 405-848-6724.