Owasso Cub Scouts Remember Troops Serving In Afghanistan

Some Green Country Cub Scouts are helping to give some heroes overseas a taste of home.

Members of Owasso Cub Scouts Pack 888, with the help of the Owasso Police Department, put together care packages for troops in Afghanistan.

They sent close to 20 packages in the mail Thursday afternoon.

"I think anytime is special, we're helping out a serviceman. Over the holidays - that makes it even better. Cause those guys aren't able to be with their families," said John Pojman with the Indian Nations Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Cub Scouts say one of their leaders, who has a spouse in the military, came up with the idea.