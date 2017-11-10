Pleasant Friday Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pleasant Friday Across Green Country

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A pleasant pattern is underway for the next few days even though we’ll track a weak cold front into the area later Saturday night into Sunday morning.   This may bring a few showers into the area early Sunday through midday, but the coverage is expected to be very low.  Amounts, if any for your area, will more than likely remain very light.  Temps are in the 30s this morning with a few spots in the 40s.   Some patchy fog is again possible across the southern sections of the region for a few hours this morning.  We’ll see high this afternoon into the upper 50s and lower 60s before clouds increase overnight into Saturday before our system arrives Sunday morning.  

As the clouds arrive Saturday morning we may have a few spots of drizzle or mist but this also remains a low probability and off the big 7-day panel at this point. The clouds will tend to keep the highs Saturday into the upper 50s along with gusty south winds from 10 to 22 mph.   The front will clear the northeastern Oklahoma area early Sunday morning with no big change in air mass or temperature.   The front will slide southward of the area Sunday night but may return Monday or reform to the north Monday afternoon.   This may bring a few spots of mist or drizzle into the eastern Oklahoma area Monday as this process occurs.   Highs Monday are expected to be in the 60s along with gusty south winds by midday to afternoon.   Tuesday into Wednesday we’ll track another front arriving by Wednesday morning that may bring a few showers and storms across eastern Oklahoma or western Arkansas.  Once again, the air mass will not change significantly and no major cool-down is expected.  

Our weather looks very pleasant today with southeast winds and mostly sunny conditions as highs move into the upper 50s and lower 60s before a few clouds arrive later in the afternoon and evening.  If you’re heading to one of the big Friday Night High School football playoffs games, temps will start in the 50s and end into the mid or upper 40s by the end of the game.   Not quite as chilly as the past two Friday nights, but still on the cool-side.   Keep the coat handy.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

