Tulsa's Annual Veterans Day Parade

One of the largest Veterans Day parades in the U.S. kicks off Friday morning in downtown Tulsa.

The 99th annual Tulsa Veterans Day parade gets underway at 11 a.m. at the corner of 3rd and Boston.

Third Street from Kenosha to Boston will be closed for the staging area starting at 8:30 a.m. and the entire parade route will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m.

From 3rd and Boston, the parade will head to 3rd and Boulder, then to 7th Street and then back down to Boston, wrapping up near 6th and Detroit.

This year's theme is "Generations of Service" and in the past as man as 15,000 people have lined the downtown streets for the annual parade.

The Grand Marshall for this year's parade is Bill Grisez, a World War II POW who flew with the 82nd Airborne.

Police say all downtown Tulsa streets closed for the parade will be fully re-opened by 1 p.m.