Oklahoma's Education Superintendent To Speak In Bartlesville - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma's Education Superintendent To Speak In Bartlesville

Posted: Updated:
Joy Hofmeister Joy Hofmeister
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma's state education superintendent is in Bartlesville Friday to meet residents and school leaders.

Joy Hofmeister is scheduled to speak at Tri-County Tech's event center at 1:30 p.m., but organizers say most of her time will be spent taking questions from parents, teachers and students.

The public may submit questions by going to Public Education Advocates For Kids [PEAK] Facebook page or by emailing questions to publiceducationadvocateskids@gmail.com.

Organizers say this is part of a day long visit to Bartlesville where she's meeting with school district administrators and community leaders.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.