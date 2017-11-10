Oklahoma's Education Superintendent To Speak In Bartlesville

Oklahoma's state education superintendent is in Bartlesville Friday to meet residents and school leaders.

Joy Hofmeister is scheduled to speak at Tri-County Tech's event center at 1:30 p.m., but organizers say most of her time will be spent taking questions from parents, teachers and students.

The public may submit questions by going to Public Education Advocates For Kids [PEAK] Facebook page or by emailing questions to publiceducationadvocateskids@gmail.com.

Organizers say this is part of a day long visit to Bartlesville where she's meeting with school district administrators and community leaders.