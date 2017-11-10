Thieves Drive SUV Through Building To Burglarize Tulsa Gun Store

Police say two thieves used an SUV to smash into a gun store early Friday morning.

The alarm call came in at about 4 a.m. at Action Arms at 54th and Mingo, but by the time police arrived, the thieves were gone.

Officers say the thieves backed the SUV through two stores and smashed through a wall of the gun store to get inside. The thieves then drove out of the building and left the SUV just around the corner.

Officers say the SUV had been stolen and had a tag from another vehicle on it. Police say the thieves drove away in another vehicle.

The burglars took about a dozen AR-15 rifles. The store's owner told police they didn't take any handguns.