Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault Of Bixby Football Player

Bixby Police are investigating the possible sexual assault of a Spartan football player.

Officers aren’t saying much because it’s an ongoing investigation, but did confirm it involves a football player.

Police said the incident happened before Halloween but wasn't reported to police until last week.

Bixby Police Assistant Chief Andy Choate said they did find enough information to believe a crime occurred but they are still investigating.

"This is very much an active investigation, and BPD has since gained enough information to believe the crime occurred," Choate said.

Bixby Police tell me there is a very active investigation into allegations of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile (minor) team mate on the Bixby HS football team. — Sawyer Buccy (@SawyerBuccy) November 10, 2017

Bixby Public Schools released a statement saying: