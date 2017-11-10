Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault Of Bixby Football P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault Of Bixby Football Player

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Bixby Police are investigating the possible sexual assault of a Spartan football player.

Officers aren’t saying much because it’s an ongoing investigation, but did confirm it involves a football player.

Police said the incident happened before Halloween but wasn't reported to police until last week.

Bixby Police Assistant Chief Andy Choate said they did find enough information to believe a crime occurred but they are still investigating.

"This is very much an active investigation, and BPD has since gained enough information to believe the crime occurred," Choate said.

Bixby Public Schools released a statement saying:

On November 9, 2017, the Bixby Board of Education went into executive session to discuss with its outside independent legal counsel an ongoing investigation involving certain Bixby High School students. Under state and federal law the District, including its board of education and staff, is precluded from commenting on any facts or information involving any students or employees who may be involved in the investigation. As a result, throughout this investigation the Board and its staff will have no comment on the investigation, including but not limited to the nature and scope of the investigation or the persons or subject matter of the investigation. If, as a result of the investigation, the Board is required to take any action, it will do so pursuant to a proper agenda item and in open session. No further comments on this matter will be made by members of the Board or relevant staff at this time.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.