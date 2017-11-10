Get Inspired At Free Entrepreneurship Events In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Get Inspired At Free Entrepreneurship Events In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Next week is Global Entrepreneurship Week in Tulsa - celebrating the innovators and job creators who launch startups. 

Starting Monday, November 13, 36 Degrees North is hosting free activities to showcase successful entrepreneurs and inspire people who are interested in starting a business. The theme is "Build It Here," and organizers say Tulsa is a great place to start a business - ranked the number one city for entrepreneurs, according to a recent Forbes study.

They'll have events all over Tulsa during the day and evening like workshops, speakers and panels to celebrate what local entrepreneurs have done and encourage people to take steps to fulfill their own dreams.

Over 15 different events are scheduled. Some highlights include a Fireside Chat with Paula Marshall, CEO of Tulsa-based BAMA. Marshall will explain what it took for her to become one of the most successful businesswomen in the U.S. News On 6's own Meagan Farley will lead the discussion.

Learn how to turn an idea into a business, take the mystery out of some high-tech tools, "play the IRS tax code game" and learn about resources available to entrepreneurs right here at home.

Click this link for a full schedule of Global Entrepreneurship Week. You can also watch the video for an interview with Dustin Curzon from 36 Degrees North.

