OSU Forward Jeffrey Carroll Suspended Indefinitely

Oklahoma State University forward Jeffrey Carroll is suspended indefinitely and will miss the season opener against Pepperdine Friday night, OSU said in a news release.

Carroll is being withheld from play pending the ongoing review of the men’s basketball program, according to the release.

Carroll will continue to practice with the team, OSU said.

The senior from Rowlett, Texas, has a long list of recognitions listed on the OSU basketball website including Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference honors (Associated Press & Coaches), First-Team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and U.S. Basketball Writers Association Second-Team All-District.