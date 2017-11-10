Man Fakes Kidnapping To Avoid Paying Drug Dealers, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Fakes Kidnapping To Avoid Paying Drug Dealers, TPD Says

Posted: Updated:
Image of Gildardo Guillen. [Tulsa Police] Image of Gildardo Guillen. [Tulsa Police]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say a man faked his own kidnapping to “avoid paying out of state drug dealers the money he owed them.”

Thursday afternoon, police responded to reports of a shooting and abduction in the 4400 block of East Oklahoma Street. When they arrived, officers found a Cadillac Escalade in the street with bullet holes.

11/9/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigating Shots Fired, Possible Kidnapping

Police said during their investigation, people told them a man was taken from the SUV against his will and driven away in a Chevy Tahoe. They said the driver of the Tahoe returned and shot the SUV.

Police identified the victim as Gildardo Guillen and said they located him around midnight in Tahlequah. They say he had been beaten.

Sergeant Dave Walker said police learned the suspect in the abduction was a friend of Guillen named “Porky.” 

Police said Guillen staged his kidnapping to avoid paying out of state drug dealers and that the plan fell apart when the pickup “showed up at the Escalade and shot up the vehicle,” because that wasn’t part of the plan.

Walker said the man who shot up the Escalade was the boyfriend of the woman with Guillen at the time of the staged abduction. Walker said the fake abduction angered the boyfriend and when he found the Escalade he took the chance to vandalize it.

Walker said police have not spoken to Guillen and they need to verify he is alive. They're also trying to identify "Porky." They said Guillen will be arrested for warrants when they find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.