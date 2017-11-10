Man Fakes Kidnapping To Avoid Paying Drug Dealers, TPD Says

Tulsa Police say a man faked his own kidnapping to “avoid paying out of state drug dealers the money he owed them.”

Thursday afternoon, police responded to reports of a shooting and abduction in the 4400 block of East Oklahoma Street. When they arrived, officers found a Cadillac Escalade in the street with bullet holes.

Police said during their investigation, people told them a man was taken from the SUV against his will and driven away in a Chevy Tahoe. They said the driver of the Tahoe returned and shot the SUV.

Police identified the victim as Gildardo Guillen and said they located him around midnight in Tahlequah. They say he had been beaten.

Sergeant Dave Walker said police learned the suspect in the abduction was a friend of Guillen named “Porky.”

Police said Guillen staged his kidnapping to avoid paying out of state drug dealers and that the plan fell apart when the pickup “showed up at the Escalade and shot up the vehicle,” because that wasn’t part of the plan.

Walker said the man who shot up the Escalade was the boyfriend of the woman with Guillen at the time of the staged abduction. Walker said the fake abduction angered the boyfriend and when he found the Escalade he took the chance to vandalize it.

Walker said police have not spoken to Guillen and they need to verify he is alive. They're also trying to identify "Porky." They said Guillen will be arrested for warrants when they find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.