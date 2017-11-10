Burglary Call Leads To Shots Fired At Osage County Deputies

Wide shot of the law enforcement presence.

Image of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Someone fired at Osage County deputies as they responded to a burglary call Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Eddie Virden says the deputies were answering a call at a residence on Big Ben Road near Ralston when someone shot at them.

That led to a standoff.

The location is southwest of Fairfax in Osage County, though the residence has a Ralston address.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a very large law enforcement presence at the scene.

So far no one has reported any injuries.