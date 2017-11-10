ACLU: DHS Cuts Illegal, Unconstitutional - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ACLU: DHS Cuts Illegal, Unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is being threatened with legal action if it doesn't reverse course with recently announced program cuts.

The ACLU and Disability Law Center sent a letter to DHS Friday, urging them not to go through with these cuts.

DHS could lose $69 million from this year's budget. 

So, they sent out a letter recently notifying more than 20,000 people who get money through the Advantage and In-Home support waivers.

The letter said those benefits would stop on December 1st.

DHS said the law requires they give clients proper notice.

But the ACLU and Oklahoma Disability Law Center argue this is just an expensive accounting trick.

The ACLU says, "the State is attempting by terminating these medical and disability support services, without any due process, is unconscionable, illegal, and unconstitutional."

DHS has not formally responded to the letter but said it hopes lawmakers come up with a budget solution soon so they won't have to make the cuts.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.