AAA Donating Money To Train Therapy Dogs For OK Veteran

AAA Oklahoma is donating $5,000 to buy and train a therapy dog for a military veteran.

Retired Air Force Veteran Chad Molenhour was injured on duty.

Therapetics Service Dogs of Oklahoma has been working with therapy dog J.J. for the past two years, and is now is working with Molenhour too.

"So, he’s training me. We work together as a team. I’m learning my commands and we’re learning to get along with each other,” Molenhour said.

J.J. helps him open doors, retrieve things, and is even learning how to open the refrigerator.