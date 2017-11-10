Tulsa Non-Profit Needs Help Providing Thanksgiving Dinners To Needy Families

A local non-profit needs help providing Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

John 3:16 President Steve Whitaker said they still need 60,000 pounds of canned goods and 27 tons of turkeys.

Whitaker said they're doing better this year than last year, but they're still coming up short. He said Oklahoma has a huge food insecurity problem, which is why their annual turkey drive is so important.

"We're trying to help them with a meal so those families can sit down, enjoy the joys of the holidays with their family, experience the dignity of sharing a meal with each other," he said. "People are very generous here. We're asking them to be generous again."

There are several different ways you can donate to make sure the families get to take home a Thanksgiving dinner.

You can drop off turkeys and canned goods at Under the Sun at 51st and Harvard or 91st and Sheridan.

You can also visit the John 3:16 website to donate and to find the events calendar to learn where food drives are happening.