SUV Smashes Through Tulsa Gun Store, At Least 12 AR-15 Rifles St - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

SUV Smashes Through Tulsa Gun Store, At Least 12 AR-15 Rifles Stolen

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Surveillance video shows a smash and grab at a Tulsa gun and ammo store.

For the first time, we're getting a look at the vehicle police said was used in the crime and we're learning about the two people involved.

Surveillance pictures show a man and woman casing the Action Arms store near 54th and Mingo.

Police said the two then used a stolen Chevy Trailblazer to plow into the building.

Officers said once the man and woman were inside, they grabbed at least a dozen AR-15 rifles and loaded them into the SUV.

The whole thing took less than two minutes.

Police said burglars left in the Trailblazer and abandoned it nearby.

Detectives believe they moved the guns into a white or silver mini-van seen in the surveillance video

They're calling it a vehicle of interest.

"They've had the Trailblazer for about a month. And a white or silver minivan was seen leaving the scene. Maybe that's them, maybe not but we would like to see who's driving that van," said Sergeant Brian Blair with the Tulsa Police. 

The owner tells me his store also got hit in May when another stolen truck rammed the building.

Only that time, no one got inside.

If you know anything that can help police, call CrimeStoppers.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.