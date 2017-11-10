SUV Smashes Through Tulsa Gun Store, At Least 12 AR-15 Rifles Stolen

Surveillance video shows a smash and grab at a Tulsa gun and ammo store.

For the first time, we're getting a look at the vehicle police said was used in the crime and we're learning about the two people involved.

Surveillance pictures show a man and woman casing the Action Arms store near 54th and Mingo.

Police said the two then used a stolen Chevy Trailblazer to plow into the building.

Officers said once the man and woman were inside, they grabbed at least a dozen AR-15 rifles and loaded them into the SUV.

The whole thing took less than two minutes.

Police said burglars left in the Trailblazer and abandoned it nearby.

Detectives believe they moved the guns into a white or silver mini-van seen in the surveillance video

They're calling it a vehicle of interest.

"They've had the Trailblazer for about a month. And a white or silver minivan was seen leaving the scene. Maybe that's them, maybe not but we would like to see who's driving that van," said Sergeant Brian Blair with the Tulsa Police.

The owner tells me his store also got hit in May when another stolen truck rammed the building.

Only that time, no one got inside.

If you know anything that can help police, call CrimeStoppers.