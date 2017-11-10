Muskogee Man Dead After Being Shot In Neck

A 25-year-old Muskogee man is dead after being shot in the neck around 6 pm Friday.

Officers were called to South Junction and Carolyn St. in Muskogee in response to a shooting victim in a vehicle.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found Brett Doty in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS took him to St. Francis Muskogee Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Muskogee Police Department Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses and processing the crime scene to determine what happened.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll keep this story updated with the latest.