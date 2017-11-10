Shots Fired At Deputies In Osage County Standoff

Deputies and state troopers are in a standoff right now west of Ralston.

A News On 6 crew is on the scene in Ralston right now at Big Bend Road.



There is a heavy police presence up at the top of the hill, and the house is about half a mile off the road.

Osage County deputies responded to the home for a burglary call when the sheriff said a man fired shots at deputies.

Officers have fired no shots at the suspect.

Osage County is still the lead department on this investigation but the house is on tribal land so Indian bureau of affairs is there as well along with Pawnee county SO, Kay County SO and OHP's tactical response team.

They are all working together at the scene.

But this is a very rural area. It's barely over the county line from Pawnee to Osage County and neighbors said things like this don't happen here often.

“There’s only two ways in and out. You have to go around and go up north. Otherwise, it’s got the Arkansas river the entire way around it so we are kind of isolated back in here,” said neighbor Eugene Allyn.

