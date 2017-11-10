Shots Fired At Deputies In Osage County Standoff - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Shots Fired At Deputies In Osage County Standoff

Posted: Updated:
RALSTON, Oklahoma -

Deputies and state troopers are in a standoff right now west of Ralston.

11/10/2017 Related Story: Burglary Call Leads To Shots Fired At Osage County Deputies

A News On 6 crew is on the scene in Ralston right now at Big Bend Road.
 
There is a heavy police presence up at the top of the hill, and the house is about half a mile off the road. 

Osage County deputies responded to the home for a burglary call when the sheriff said a man fired shots at deputies. 

Officers have fired no shots at the suspect. 

Osage County is still the lead department on this investigation but the house is on tribal land so Indian bureau of affairs is there as well along with Pawnee county SO, Kay County SO and OHP's tactical response team. 

They are all working together at the scene. 

But this is a very rural area. It's barely over the county line from Pawnee to Osage County and neighbors said things like this don't happen here often. 

“There’s only two ways in and out. You have to go around and go up north. Otherwise, it’s got the Arkansas river the entire way around it so we are kind of isolated back in here,” said neighbor Eugene Allyn.  

We are working to get more information and will continue to update this story on 6 in the Morning. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.