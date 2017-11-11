Cloudy, Brisk, Breezy Saturday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cloudy, Brisk, Breezy Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Cloudy, brisk, and breezy conditions are on tap as we honor all our amazing veterans on this Veterans Day Saturday.

A thick deck of cloud cover will continue to expand across eastern Oklahoma today as low-level moisture slowly increases. A breezy southeast wind will also keep a bit of a chill in the air as well.

That cloud cover will keep temperatures from moving very far, with most of us only mustering mid 50s for our afternoon highs. You’ll likely want a jacket for any Veterans Day parades thanks to that combination of cloudy skies, that chilly breeze, and cooler temperatures! Areas of drizzle may try to develop by late in the day.

Cloudier days will be a persistent theme the next several days as significant sunshine may be hard to come by for a while! Mostly cloudy skies will continue to linger into Sunday with areas of drizzle possible in the morning hours.

A weak cold front will shift through Green Country on Sunday, but won’t have a major impact on temperatures. We’ll again stay cool with highs around the 60 degree mark on Sunday and a shift to a north wind.

Cloud cover, areas of drizzle, and cool temperatures will linger into the beginning of the work week, with highs again only mustering the upper 50s on Monday. We will likely see a surge of milder temperatures by Tuesday into Wednesday as gusty south winds return, pushing our highs back into the 60s. A few scattered showers will remain possible through mid-week as well, although overall rain amounts look very light.

Overall, no signs of very cold air over the next several days as mild November weather settles in for a while across Green Country!

