Cloudy, Brisk, Breezy Saturday

Someone fired at Osage County deputies as they responded to a burglary call Friday afternoon.More >>
Someone fired at Osage County deputies as they responded to a burglary call Friday afternoon.More >>
President Trump said Russia's Vladimir Putin once again vehemently denied interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections during their discussions on the sidelines of an economic summit.More >>
President Trump said Russia's Vladimir Putin once again vehemently denied interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections during their discussions on the sidelines of an economic summit.More >>
A pleasant pattern is underway for the next few days even though we’ll track a weak cold front into the area later Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >>
A pleasant pattern is underway for the next few days even though we’ll track a weak cold front into the area later Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >>
The pattern has changed and we’re transitioning into a mild weather pattern for the next few days with highs moving into the 60s.More >>
The pattern has changed and we’re transitioning into a mild weather pattern for the next few days with highs moving into the 60s.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!