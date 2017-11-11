Funerals Held For Alva Plane Crash Victims

Two men who died after a plane crashed in Alva a week ago have been laid to rest.

David Chael died at the scene, his funeral was held today in Enid.

And Cory Washburn passed away a few days later.

Services were Saturday in Alva.

Friends said Chael was training Washburn when their small plane had a mechanical issue; the landing gear clipped some power lines and went down near the hospital in Alva.

“It doesn't matter how much experience they have, something can go wrong and it just be catastrophic and there's no way of coming out of it,” said friend of Chael, Curt Castillo.

The FAA has moved what's left of the plane from Alva to investigate.