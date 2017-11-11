Green Country Celebrates Veterans Day

People around Green Country are honoring those who have served in America's armed forces this Veterans Day.

In Owasso, folks lined the streets for a parade Saturday morning.

News On Six's Craig Day emceed the event.

The parade was part of a week-long series of events where the City of Owasso celebrated veterans.

The town also held a meet and greet as well as a veterans appreciation ceremony earlier this week.

People in Muskogee also took to the streets to honor vets.

News on 6 storm trackers Von Castor and Darren Stephens helped the town celebrate as part of the parade.