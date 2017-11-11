Kendall Whittier Building Gets New Mural

Six months after a mural honoring his grandparents was painted over, an artist returns to Tulsa to put in a new piece.

Donald "Scribe" Ross unveiled his new 46-foot mural Saturday in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood.

In May, he installed a piece during the Habit Mural Festival that honored his grandparents and the 1942 OU football team.

It lasted less than a week before it was painted over.

So, organizers raised money to have him put up a new mural near Admiral and Lewis.

"I'm painting the Oklahoma State Bird and doing a giant scissortail on the building … a little bit of a combination of abstract design work on the inside, street art thrown in there," said Ross.

Funding for the new mural came from the Philbrook, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, and individual donations.