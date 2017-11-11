Kendall Whittier Building Gets New Mural - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Kendall Whittier Building Gets New Mural

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Six months after a mural honoring his grandparents was painted over, an artist returns to Tulsa to put in a new piece.

Donald "Scribe" Ross unveiled his new 46-foot mural Saturday in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood.

In May, he installed a piece during the Habit Mural Festival that honored his grandparents and the 1942 OU football team.

It lasted less than a week before it was painted over.

So, organizers raised money to have him put up a new mural near Admiral and Lewis.

"I'm painting the Oklahoma State Bird and doing a giant scissortail on the building … a little bit of a combination of abstract design work on the inside, street art thrown in there," said Ross. 

Funding for the new mural came from the Philbrook, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, and individual donations.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.