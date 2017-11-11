Superkids Save The Day At Guthrie Green

Local kids and their parents came out Saturday to Guthrie Green dressed as their favorite superheroes.

It was part of "Superkids Heroes and Villains" sponsored by Sprouts Child Developments.

Kids were able to test their strength at several challenge courses.

They were also able to meet local heroes like our city's first responders.

One special superkid was also featured throughout the day and will be featured in a comic book-inspired coloring activity.