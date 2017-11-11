Police: Man Who Livestreamed Chase Threatened Suicide By Cop

Police say a man who livestreamed a 2 1/2-hour police chase in Oklahoma threatened to force police to kill him.

The chase ended in a field in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore when a deputy shot 25-year-old Brenton Hager with a stun gun after he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a pond.

Hager was jailed without bond in Cleveland County on Saturday on pending charges that include eluding police, assaulting a police officer and motor vehicle theft.

No attorney is listed to represent him.

Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told The Oklahoman that during the pursuit Friday, Hager called his mother and said he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

During the livestream on Facebook, Hager said he wanted to be arrested in Cleveland County because the Oklahoma County jail is miserable and has bedbugs.