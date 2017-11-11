OKC's New Thunder Star Eager To Help Community

A Thunder star helped tip-off a big campaign to fight hunger in Oklahoma.

Carmelo Anthony has partnered with Feed the Children for nearly 10 years and today he helped load food and essentials to 800 families of children in the Putnam City School District.

"It's a natural fit for me, it's an easy fit for me, where I can just give back. I always wanted someone to come back to my community and give back to my community when I was younger, but that wasn't the case, so now I’m in the situation where I’m successful, I’m blessed, and I can give back to these communities and touch these communities everywhere I go at," said Anthony.

Saturday’s event was part of a larger initiative to feed 10,000 Oklahoma families.