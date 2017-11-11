Head-On Collision Leaves Woman Dead In Haskell County

A young woman is dead after trying to pass on a hill, colliding head-on with another vehicle Saturday evening.

20-year-old Miranda Harper of Enid was traveling westbound on SH 9 behind a vehicle. She changed lanes, attempting to pass the car on a hill when she hit a truck traveling eastbound head on.

The truck her car hit was driven by 21-year-old Justin Moore of Stigler who was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith in stable condition.

There was one passenger in the truck, 18-year-old Sierra Grant of Stigler, who was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

Harper was pinned in the vehicle for about 1 hour before being removed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harper was not wearing a seatbelt.