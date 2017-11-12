Fatal Crash Shuts Down Highway 117

Highway 117 is closed both directions just west of Highway 75 due to a fatal crash.

Jenks Police Corporal Michael Gauldin says a young man driving a red car traveling eastbound on Highway 117 lost control, went into a spin, hit a curb and crossed over into oncoming traffic.

The other vehicle involved, a grey SUV traveling westbound towards Sapulpa, was able to avoid the collision, Gauldin says.

He says, the man driving the red car died at the scene and the man driving the SUV was transported to the hospital with injuries believed not to be life-threatening. Gauldin says police believe the driver of the red car was traveling well over the speed limit and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Based on the severity of the impact in conjunction with skid marks, we’re estimating it was pretty significant over the speed limit,” he said.

The drivers’ names have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.