New Week Brings New Opportunities For State Budget Deal

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The State Senate and House will be back in session Monday, after failing last week to pass the largest tax increase in state history.

Now, they're trying to find new ways to bridge the state's $215 million budget hole. 

House leaders say this week they plan to present a bill to dip into revolving funds.  

It would only need a simple majority vote to pass because it's not a new tax. 

New taxes require the backing of 75% of members.

