Bikers Organize Turkey Run For Families In Need - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bikers Organize Turkey Run For Families In Need

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The John 3:16 Mission here in Tulsa is gearing up for their Thanksgiving food distribution.

On Sunday, they got a big boost in food donations.

The John 3:16 Mission has lots of food ready to go, but they still need more of the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal, the turkey. 

"In just a few weeks John 3:16 is going to be feeding thousands of families. People in our community who are struggling with food insecurity," said Steve Whitaker with John 3:16. 

When Joe Minardi heard this, he helped to organize the Christian Motorcycle Association's First Annual Turkey Run. 

"We just believe that feeding the hungry and providing food for the families during the holidays is something we can do and put together to help the community out," said Minardi. 

Sunday afternoon, about 50 motorcyclists out of Broken Arrow brought in nearly 100 Thanksgiving turkeys.

It was an act of giving they know will help make a difference in the community,  

"A lot of people when they think of bikers they don't think of the kind and big hearts that these guys and gals have. And they do," said Minardi. 

"This group heard and knows about our concerns. They took initiative to go out and get turkeys and to bring them to us to make a difference," Whitaker said. 

The need is great; they still need about 3,000 more.

For more information on how you can help make a donation for the cause, visit the John 3:16 Mission website.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cloudy, Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Cloudy, Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The upper air flow will be rather fast for the next several days with several waves nearing the state. The result will be a chance for some drizzle or showers today into later tonight into Tuesday, a few isolated storms from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The upper air flow will be rather fast for the next several days with several waves nearing the state. The result will be a chance for some drizzle or showers today into later tonight into Tuesday, a few isolated storms from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Texas Church Holds First Service Since Deadly Shooting

    Texas Church Holds First Service Since Deadly Shooting

    Hundreds of mourners crowded into the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church a week earlier, killing more than two dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of mourners crowded into the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church a week earlier, killing more than two dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.