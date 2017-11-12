Teen In Critical Condition After Tulsa Pedestrian Accident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teen In Critical Condition After Tulsa Pedestrian Accident

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 18-year-old was sent to the hospital in stable, but critical condition Sunday night after walking onto Tulsa's Riverside Drive and getting hit by a car. 

Police say the southbound vehicle, with two passengers, swerved to miss him, but he moved in the same direction and was hit. 

Reports say there was no traffic light where he was trying to cross the street. 

Police do no believe the driver was at fault. 

Southbound Riverside from 96th to the Creek Turnpike will be shut down for a few more hours while the accident is investigated further. Northbound is open. 

