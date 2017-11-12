State Health Department Audits Reveal New Information

New information has been released about missing money at the state health department.

State audits dating back to 2015 show the agency was using federal money to pay for things that aren't covered by government funding.

Now the health department is facing a $30 million budget shortage that is not connected to the states money problems.

State health commissioner, Dr. Terry Cline, resigned last month over accusations of financial mismanagement.