Tulsa Salvage Yard Thieves Caught On Camera

Salvage yard thieves were caught on camera and the yard's owner is now offering a $1,000 reward to help police track them down.

Mark Moosavi of Midwest Auto Parts near 36th Street North and Lewis said the men drove through the front fence to get in. He says they then hot wired a truck and drove around for about three hours stealing parts and equipment.

"They stole two more trucks. One was a Nissan Frontier, approximately 1997 Nissan Frontier, and there was a GMC truck it was 1999 GMC truck, white, they were both white trucks," said Mark Moosavi.

Moosavi said this isn't the first time the suspects have been there. He says they were at the salvage yard last weekend, and got away with a couple of stereos.

This time, the thieves caused about $25,000 in damages.

If you know who the men are or something about the crime, you are asked to call Tulsa Police.