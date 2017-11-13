Cloudy, Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cloudy, Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The upper air flow will be rather fast for the next several days with several waves nearing the state. The result will be a chance for some drizzle or showers today into later tonight into Tuesday, a few isolated storms from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning, and a strong system bringing windy conditions and dry air into the area later this week.   Currently, the forecast looks good for the weekend with sunny skies and daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.   Today’s highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with cloudy conditions and south winds near 15 mph.  There may be small areas of drizzle or mist by mid-morning as moisture returns across the area but we’ll keep this chance rather low due to the odds of any measurable precipitation.    

The front that moved across the area yesterday morning is basically stalled south of the region this morning.   Warm and moist air (relatively) is lifting up and over the boundary and has resulted in additional cloud cover across the area this morning after briefly clearing from the area last night.   Temps in the 40s now will move back into the upper 50s near the lower 60s later today.   This front will lift northward or reform north of the area later tonight into Tuesday but pockets of drizzle or a few small showers will be possible Tuesday across eastern Oklahoma as this process unfolds.   Lows will be in the mid-50s and highs in the lower to mid-60s along with south winds near 10 to 20 mph.   A short wave will eject across the central plains and help to push the front southward again Wednesday as an area of low pressure more than likely develops along the front.   A few showers or storms may develop along and east of the surface low during the day with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-50s and highs in the 60s.   This front will also stall near or south of the area before lifting northward Wednesday night or Thursday morning followed by Thursday morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s by the afternoon.  Another chance for some light showers or drizzle may occur Thursday during this process.

A stronger upper level system will be nearing the area Friday into Saturday with pressure falling across the state early in the day.   South to southwest winds increasing from 20 to 35 mph will be likely during this period with most low-level moisture being swept eastward out of the state by the strong system.   At this point we do not have any shower or storm chances in our forecast for this system but the fire weather concerns may be increasing quite a bit with the strong winds and dry air moving across the state.   We do have some differences in the data regarding the timing of the front with the EURO about 12 hours slower than the GFS.   This may play around with our Saturday morning low forecast, so temps may still change some for these periods the next few days before the data locks. 

As the surface front passes the area Friday later (or Saturday morning) , pleasant weather will arrive for the weekend with sunshine and mild temps persisting. 

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

