Arkansas Quarterback Arrested On Suspicion Of DWI

By: Associated Press
Washington County jail photo of Cole Kelley Washington County jail photo of Cole Kelley
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -

University of Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, careless driving and other offenses in Fayetteville.

A report filed by the Fayetteville Police Department says the 20-year-old redshirt freshman was booked at 8:47 a.m. Sunday. Bond for Kelly was set at $935, and records indicate Kelley was released from the Washington County Jail at 11:46 a.m.

The police report says Kelley refused to take a breath test. Records indicate an initial court hearing for Kelley is scheduled for Monday.

In a statement, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema says he's aware of the incident involving Kelley and that the university is gathering information.

Kelley played in the fourth quarter in Arkansas' 33-10 loss to LSU on Saturday. He has 1,038 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

  Cloudy, Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Cloudy, Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The upper air flow will be rather fast for the next several days with several waves nearing the state. The result will be a chance for some drizzle or showers today into later tonight into Tuesday, a few isolated storms from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The upper air flow will be rather fast for the next several days with several waves nearing the state. The result will be a chance for some drizzle or showers today into later tonight into Tuesday, a few isolated storms from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

    More >>

  Texas Church Holds First Service Since Deadly Shooting

    Texas Church Holds First Service Since Deadly Shooting

    Hundreds of mourners crowded into the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church a week earlier, killing more than two dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of mourners crowded into the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church a week earlier, killing more than two dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history. 

    More >>

