Collinsville Couple Convicted Of Child Neglect Set To Be Sentenced

A Collinsville couple are set to be sentenced Monday for what police have called an extreme case of child neglect.

Investigators say twin eight-month-old girls belonging to Kevin Fowler, 25, and Aislyn Miller, 25, were found starving and covered in bed sores last December at an Owasso Urgent Care Clinic.

A Tulsa County jury found the couple guilty on multiple counts in October and recommended they be sentenced to 130 years in prison.

