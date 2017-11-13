Tulsa's NORDAM To Sign Agreement With China Airlines - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's NORDAM To Sign Agreement With China Airlines

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A big announcement Monday from one of Tulsa's largest employers.

NORDAM, an aerospace manufacturing company, has agreed on a new partnership with China Airlines.

The agreement will create NORDAM Asia Limited.

NORDAM says it will repair and overhaul structural aircraft components for the China Airlines fleet and for other airlines in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is big for the company, because China Airlines is the largest airline of Taiwan.

NORDAM says the agreement also promotes development of the aviation and aerospace sector in Taiwan.

NORDAM's website shows it currently has nine facilities across three continents, including the Asia Pacific region.

NORDAM, China Airlines leaders and city officials will host an official signing ceremony Monday, November 13, 2017 where we expect to learn more about what the partnership will mean for Tulsa.

This agreement follows another major NORDAM announcement last month with Airbus.

